Sars wins case against ‘ill’ worker spotted at EFF march
Johannesburg labour court rules initial dismissal is fair as employee was dishonest
24 July 2023 - 19:37
Those thinking of using sick days to get off work should reconsider - especially if you’re wanting to participate in a national protest.
As one SA Revenue Service (Sars) employee discovered, after he was spotted at an EFF protest by his boss despite claiming to be ill, dishonesty is cause for dismissal...
