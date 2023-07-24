SA ranks in top five in Africa for infrastructure, but there’s room for improvement, says Ramaphosa
President says in far too many instances infrastructure is not being properly maintained and upgraded
24 July 2023 - 12:38 Sisanda Mbolekwa
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed SA for ranking in the top five African countries with the best public infrastructure, while admitting there is room for improvement.
Ramaphosa said while many parts of the country continue to experience poor delivery of basic services, SA has a good core network of public infrastructure that is improving the lives of citizens.
“Our country consistently ranks highly on indices published by the African Development Bank that evaluate the status of transportation, electricity, ICT and water and sanitation infrastructure,” he said.
The president said infrastructure development played a key role in ensuring fast economic growth and alleviating poverty.
However, he admitted for the country’s “world-class infrastructure” to support its developmental goals, it had to be properly, effectively and efficiently maintained.
“Decisions on infrastructure investment have to respond to the growing need and be upgraded appropriately,” he said.
Ramaphosa said despite the country having good quality infrastructure, in far too many instances it was not being properly maintained and upgraded.
“Last year the South African Institution of Civil Engineering gave the country’s social infrastructure a D rating, with E being failed or failing. Passenger rail scored particularly low, achieving an E,” he said.
The president said the country continued to witness the consequences of failure to maintain public infrastructure. Accidents, disease outbreaks and other tragedies in some instances have been associated with dilapidated infrastructure.
“The maintenance of public infrastructure is often the responsibility of local government. It remains of concern that municipalities are failing to spend conditional grants allocated to them for maintenance and upgrades of infrastructure,” he said.
Ramaphosa recalled National Treasury’s recent reports that found slightly more than half of the municipal infrastructure grant was being spent by municipalities. The grant is for upgrading and building new infrastructure and rehabilitating existing infrastructure.
“At the last meeting of the president’s co-ordinating council in June, we agreed on greater accountability from municipalities that consistently underspend their conditional grant allocations,” he said.
The president said part of the problem was that municipalities, especially smaller ones, lacked implementation capacity. He said some municipalities are spending conditional grants successfully and timeously.
“Approximately 91% of funding allocated to municipalities to fund reconstruction and rehabilitation after floods in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal was spent by the respective municipalities,” he said.
Ramaphosa said this indicated that with the necessary support, technical assistance, planning and co-ordination, the underspending problem can be overcome.
TimesLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.