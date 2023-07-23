‘Overloaded’ wastewater treatment plant threatens world heritage site
Raw sewage flowing into rivers in the area raises fears of potential disease outbreaks
23 July 2023 - 19:23
The area around the Cradle of Humankind, a Unesco world heritage site, is under siege from a once pristine river now polluted by raw sewage flowing through the environmentally sensitive area. This is threatening the ecosystem and local tourism and has become a health hazard.
The pollution has existed for years despite Mogale City officials acknowledging a formal complaint from an association fighting to preserve the area...
