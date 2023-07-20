Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political reporter Thando Maeko
20 July 2023 - 18:26
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the 15th Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit in person in SA next month. The decision safeguards the government from breaching its obligation as a signatory of the Rome Statute to arrest the Russian head of state. Business Day TV spoke to Thando Maeko, political reporter of Business Day for more detail.
WATCH: Putin to attend Brics summit virtually
