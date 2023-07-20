National

Putin to virtually attend SA Brics summit

The Russian president’s digital presence demonstrates the strength and maturity of the Brics partnership, says Prof Anil Sooklal

20 July 2023 - 14:10 AMANDA KHOZA
South Africa's Brics sherpa, Prof Anil Sooklal, told the media that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will attend the upcoming Brics Summit virtually. Picture: DIRCO
South Africa's Brics sherpa, Prof Anil Sooklal, told the media that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will attend the upcoming Brics Summit virtually. Picture: DIRCO

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will be attending the upcoming Brics summit virtually, because he “did not want to jeopardise” the meeting or “create problems for SA”.

This was revealed by SA’s Brics sherpa, Prof Anil Sooklal, during a briefing on Thursday on the government’s state of readiness to host the 15th Brics Summit in August.

“President Putin not being physically present in the summit impacts all of the other leaders as well. I think it shows the maturity and the strength of the partnership, that collectively we could come to a decision that, yes, President Putin understands the dilemma SA faces, but he didn’t want to jeopardise the summit or create problems for SA,” Sooklal said.

On Wednesday, the presidency confirmed Putin will not be attending the summit in person. “By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov,” it said.

Though Russia will be physically represented by Lavrov, Putin will be involved in all the deliberations and sessions during the summit, Sooklal said. 

“This is the strength of the Brics co-operation that we can have this kind of maturity and solidarity in this relationship and ensure that we have a highly successful summit in SA with his participation virtually, and that all the issues we have set on the agenda are discussed collectively and we are confident that the summit will be a success,” he said. 

“There is no threat of anyone walking out. Unlike the G20, all the Brics leaders will fully embrace the summit. 

“This is not unusual. Last year at the G20 in November in Jakarta, President Putin didn’t attend. Again, it was because of his consideration for the good relationship with Indonesia and President Joko Widodo. He didn’t want to collapse that summit, because there was a threat that if he attended Western leaders would walk out.

“I think the agreement we have reached as Brics countries in terms of this challenge that we had to address as SA, being a party to the Rome Statute and the presence of President Putin in SA and the arrest warrant, our president ... has done extremely well.” 

Ramaphosa has engaged all parties, added Sooklal.

“This decision was not just taken between President Ramaphosa and Putin. Over the past several months, our president has engaged with all the Brics leaders on several occasions and spoken to them personally several times discussing this issue.”

The Brics family, he said, is a consensus-based entity.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

Arresting Putin would be declaring war against Russia, Ramaphosa tells court

President responds to the DA, who aims to force the government to detain the leader should he arrive for the Brics summit
National
1 day ago

Pretoria solves its Putin headache ahead of Brics summit

The Russian president will be represented by the country’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov
National
1 day ago

DA clashes with Ramaphosa over Putin arrest

The opposition party advocates for adherence to international law over the president’s concerns of Russia’s reprisal
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Putin to virtually attend SA Brics summit
National
2.
Mayor: Congested pipes could be CBD blast culprit
National
3.
Cape Town’s empty housing promise: lots of land, ...
National
4.
Deadly blast shreds Joburg CBD; roads closed
National
5.
Pretoria solves its Putin headache ahead of Brics ...
National

Related Articles

DA clashes with Ramaphosa over Putin arrest

National

Pretoria solves its Putin headache ahead of Brics summit

National

EXPLAINER: How SA ended up with Putin hot potato

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.