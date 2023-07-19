Putin will not attend Brics summit in SA
The Russian president will be represented by the country’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov
19 July 2023 - 13:06
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Brics summit in August, taking pressure off SA from being compelled to arrest him due to the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against him.
Russia will instead send its foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, when SA hosts the summit in Johannesburg. Lavrov will be joined by the leaders of India, China, Brazil and SA. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now