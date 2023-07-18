Ramaphosa highlights Eskom’s efforts to recover billions of rand
Utility has cancelled R11bn of coal supply agreements and construction contracts, while prosecutions and further investigations are under way
18 July 2023 - 13:12
Eskom is attempting to recoup tens of billions of rand that it believes was paid irregularly to contractors including coal supply agreements and construction contracts, underscoring the deep rot plaguing the state-owned utility.
The extent of the embattled state-owned utility’s troubles are contained in a written reply by President Cyril Ramaphosa to a question by NCOP MP Cathlene Labuschagne of the DA...
