‘In this instance, the law is the law‚’ Bheki Cele says about Jacob Zuma
The police minister says police are waiting for a directive from correctional services and will execute whatever order is given
17 July 2023 - 09:43 Unathi Nkanjeni
Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Police minister Bheki Cele says police will execute whatever order is given to them by the department of correctional services regarding former president Jacob Zuma’s possible arrest.
The Constitutional Court dismissed Jacob Zuma’s application last week for leave to appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that he must return to prison to finish his 15-month sentence‚ saying an appeal had “no reasonable prospects of success”.
Several political parties weighed in on the ruling‚ with the DA calling for Zuma’s detention without delay.
Speaking at Operation Shanela at the weekend‚ Cele said police were waiting for the directive from correctional services on the matter and would execute whatever order is given.
“I’ve been in contact with the minister of justice and correctional services [Ranold Lamola]‚” said Cele.
“The Constitutional Court gave the prerogative to them to the acting national commission of correctional services to take a decision on the matter. We are waiting for that decision. I spoke to the minister. They said the legal team is trying to interpret what is supposed to happen.
“We are getting ready for whatever eventualities‚ which could be to say take him back to prison or he has finished his sentence. It's up to them,” Cele said.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula‚ speaking during a media briefing on Sunday‚ said the governing party did not want to see Zuma go back to jail but insisted no person was above the law.
“The moral perspective to this is we empathise with [former] president Zuma. No-one wants anyone at the age of 80 going to jail‚ but in this instance the law is the law‚” he said.
“Government needs to look at all those things‚ including what is in the best interest of the country and what is the correct interpretation of the law. The ANC does not make out-of-turn remarks about judgments. We focus on the law and in this instance that’s what we are looking at.”
Zuma in Russia for medical treatment
