Electricity minister Ramokgopa ‘very worried about Koeberg’
Unit 1 at the nuclear power station may not be returned to service by mid-September as previously communicated, says Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
17 July 2023 - 11:56 Denene Erasmus
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Monday there was growing concern that unit 1 at Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, which is currently on a maintenance outage for a steam generator replacement, will not be returned to service by mid-September as previously communicated by Eskom.
Unit 2 is expected to be shut in October for about six months for its steam generator replacement.
If unit 1 is not returned on time, this could mean that both generating units will be out of service at the same time, depriving SA of an additional 920MW of much-needed generation capacity (units 1 and 2 each have generation capacity of 920MW — almost one stage of load-shedding of 1,000MW).
“I have asked for a more detailed report [on Koeberg] and the more we get an indication of what the issues are the more we are getting very, very, very worried,” Ramokgopa told journalists during a press conference in Pretoria on Monday.
He was meant to visit Koeberg last week to get an update on progress made, but this visit had to be postponed due to other pressing matters.
“We will do [the visit] this week. It is something that requires urgency,” Ramokgopa said.
“Once we have an overlap of unit 1 not coming on stream and unit 2 having to be taken off [for maintenance] the net picture is that we would have lost 920MW from where we are now…. That is a huge dent on our generating capacity. That is something we want to avert at all cost.”
There have been several delays to maintenance work on Koeberg.
The steam generator replacement on unit 1 was originally supposed to take place between February and June 2021 and between January and May 2022 on unit 2, but both projects were delayed to 2023.
The steam generator replacements on both units are part of the critical maintenance that has to be completed for the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) to determine whether it will be safe to extend the life of Koeberg by another 20 years when the plant’s current operating licence expires in July 2024.
