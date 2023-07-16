Latest bid to stop Somkhele mine expansion fails
High court rules that community and activists did not make a case to stop operations
Embattled Somkhele mine in KwaZulu-Natal has been the focus of litigation for community members and environmental activists since 2018. Last week, the Pietermaritzburg high court dismissed the latest attempt by members and activists to stop the mine’s expansion. The expansion can now legally continue.
Tendele Coal Mining, 80%-owned by JSE-listed miner Petmin, has operated the Somkhele mine since 2007. It employed about 1,600 people, but as a result of lawsuits, it had to downscale its operations and find new places to mine. It now employs about 1,200 people, most of whom live in the Mpukunyoni area, surrounding Somkhele...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now