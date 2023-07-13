National

WATCH: Gauteng plans for state-owned bank and pharma company on track

Business Day TV speaks to Gauteng finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo

13 July 2023 - 20:54
Gauteng finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo. Picture: THE SOWETAN
Gauteng finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo. Picture: THE SOWETAN

The Gauteng provincial government’s plans to establish a state-owned bank and pharmaceutical company have received the thumbs up. Business Day TV caught up with Gauteng finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo for further insight.

