Mashatile lobbies US business to support SA Agoa bid
Deputy president joins effort by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel to have SA retain trade benefits
Deputy president Paul Mashatile has urged organised US business to support SA’s bid to retain its preferential access to US markets, a desperate move signalling the government’s desire to contain its fallout with Washington over Pretoria’s perceived closeness to Russia.
Mashatile met businesses represented by the SA American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), which represents more than 600 US businesses in SA, in a closed meeting on Thursday, where questions on SA’s economy, the emerging markets bloc of Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) and the Russia/Ukraine conflict were put before the deputy president. ..
