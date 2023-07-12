WATCH: Rand Water outages

Business Day TV speaks to Jennifer Molwantwa, CEO of the Water Research Commission
12 July 2023 - 17:45
Much of Johannesburg is experiencing water outages scheduled for as long as 58 hours as Rand Water undertakes much-needed maintenance to its infrastructure. Africa’s biggest such utility says much of the blame for unreliable supply and capacity lies with municipal mismanagement. Business Day TV spoke to Jennifer Molwantwa, CEO of the Water Research Commission, for her take on the issues at play.
