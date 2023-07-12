Police are closing in on people behind truck attacks, says Bheki Cele
The police minister says intelligence suggests the attacks may be business related and not random acts of criminality
12 July 2023 - 13:39 Hajra Omarjee
Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Police have increased visibility and identified 12 people allegedly behind the orchestrated attacks on more than 20 trucks that were set ablaze on SA’s main highways.
“Whether it is economic sabotage, labour or service delivery related disputes, police are closing in on those who choose to use violence and intimidation for whatever motive,” police minister Bheki Cele said at a briefing in Tshwane on Wednesday.
He said that intelligence suggests that truck attacks “may be business related” and not just random acts of criminality.
“Evidence before us points to organised co-ordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state.We are encouraged that persons of interest have been identified through investigations and intelligence collection,” Cele said.
The government is scrambling to find answers as trucks were burnt in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
Since the weekend attack on six trucks on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, violence has spread to the N4, which is the corridor to Mozambique, the N3 north-south route and to the N1 to Limpopo near Sekhukhune.
July 2021 unrest: State wants to add terrorism and treason charges
Unemployment crisis could spark a ‘revolution’ in SA, warns Sasria boss
Robert McBride returns to hunt Eskom thugs
