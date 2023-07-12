Mpumalanga government officials must pay arrear rental, court rules
The regional magistrate’s court ordered the provincial government officials to pay with interest
12 July 2023 - 16:36
After officials for the Mpumalanga provincial government, namely the MEC for public works and director-general of public infrastructure, fell into arrear rental, the owner of the property successfully sued them for more than R3m.
The regional magistrate’s court ordered the provincial government officials to pay with interest. The government officials appealed but, on Monday, the Mpumalanga high court dismissed the officials’ appeal...
