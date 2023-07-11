Andile Sangqu named new Transnet chair as it tackles logistics problems
Among the eight other nonexecutive directors appointed are Refilwe Buthelezi and Lebogang Letsoalo
12 July 2023 - 11:29
UPDATED 12 July 2023 - 13:21
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed nine new nonexecutive directors to the Transnet board, bringing the total number of members to 13, to boost governance at the ailing state-owned port and rail operator.
Former mining executive Andile Sangqu has been named the new board chair, replacing Popo Molefe who, along with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser, Sydney Mufumadi have been retained from the previous board. ..
