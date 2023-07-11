Supply won’t be cut completely, though reduced pressure will vary by area for as long as 10 days, Rand Water says
11 July 2023 - 14:56 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Different areas will have different reduction percentages in their supply, according to Johannesburg Water. Picture: 123RF
The planned water shutdown in Gauteng won’t cut supply entirely though lower pressure will be experienced in some areas for as long as 10 days, while other areas’ supply will be normal after a few hours.
According to Johannesburg Water, different areas will have different reduction percentages in their supply when Rand Water undertakes maintenance at the Vereeniging water treatment plant, the Eikenhof booster pumping station, the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant and the Zwartkopjes system.
The affected pumping booster stations are Daleside, Zwartkopjes and Eikenhof.
Areas feeding from the Daleside station will have 50% of supply for eight hours. It is estimated that once the work is completed, full recovery of water supply will take an additional 24 hours.
The affected areas are around Ennerdale.
In the Zwartkopjes booster areas supply will reduced by 40% for 24 hours. It is estimated that once the work is completed, the full recovery will take five more days.
The affected areas are in central Johannesburg.
In the Eikenhof booster station areas, the planned work will leave residents with a supply reduced by 24% for 58 hours. The full recovery will take an estimated 10 days once the work is done.
The Eikenhof booster is situated in the Southdale area.
EXPLAINED: Johannesburg Water on shutdown impact
