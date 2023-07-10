WATCH: Rethinking transportation in SA

Business Day TV spoke to Mathetha Mokonyama, chair of the Southern African Transport Conference
Minibus taxis remain the main mode of transport in SA, while the railway network is on the brink of collapse as the country eyes new high-speed trains.
The 41st annual Southern African Transport Conference is under way and Business Day TV spoke to Mathetha Mokonyama, chair of the conference, about what a reimagined transport system looks like for the country.
