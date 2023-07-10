National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rethinking transportation in SA

Business Day TV spoke to Mathetha Mokonyama, chair of the Southern African Transport Conference

10 July 2023 - 15:21 Business Day TV
Picture: WERNER HILLS
Picture: WERNER HILLS

Minibus taxis remain the main mode of transport in SA, while the railway network is on the brink of collapse as the country eyes new high-speed trains.

The 41st annual Southern African Transport Conference is under way and Business Day TV spoke to Mathetha Mokonyama, chair of the conference, about what a reimagined transport system looks like for the country.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Cape Town intensifies its war on illegal dumping
National
2.
WATCH: Rethinking transportation in SA
National
3.
Meet Dire Tladi, SA’s nominee to the ...
National
4.
KZN truck attacks are sabotaging economy, says ...
National
5.
This is how a planned Joburg water outage might ...
National

Related Articles

Freight body calls for better service from railways

National

Court interdicts taxis from interfering with school transport in Khayelitsha

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.