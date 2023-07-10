Post Office placed in business rescue
Business rescue will lead to severe job cuts, but they will be fewer than if the insolvent Post Office enters liquidation
10 July 2023 - 16:11
The North Gauteng High Court has placed the Post Office in business rescue as requested by the communication minister in court last week, while it appears the government’s plan is to cut 7,000 jobs to save more than R1.3bn in salaries.
The judgment concludes that business rescue will lead to severe job cuts, but those will be fewer than if the insolvent Post Office enters liquidation...
