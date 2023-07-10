Post Office business rescue puts 7,000 jobs on the line
Post Office has an international role and liquidation could affect the whole economy, says judge
10 July 2023 - 16:11
UPDATED 10 July 2023 - 22:50
The Post Office collapsed into the arms of business rescue practitioners on Monday, a form of bankruptcy protection, with a plan that puts 7,000 jobs on the line to save more than R1.3bn in annual salaries.
The Post Office joins a string of state-owned entities such as SAA, Mango and SA Express tumbling into business rescue — a court-ordered process that halts payments while turn- around specialists structure the business to save it before usually paying creditors a small percentage of what they are owed...
