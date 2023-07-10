Global spending disparities on renewable energy could lead to ‘green nationalism’, says Gordhan
Minister warns that developed economies could ‘outsmart and outrun everybody else’
10 July 2023 - 19:43
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan has warned that the flow of funding to energy transition initiatives in rich countries could pose a threat to SA and other developing economies.
Referring to the US Inflation Reduction Act, which set aside about $369bn for spending on various projects including in the green economy, Gordhan said a “huge concern” is that such spending in developed economies could see these countries “outsmart and outrun everybody else”...
