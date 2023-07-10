DA urges US legislators to keep SA in Agoa trade pact
Finance spokesperson Dion George says it also benefits Washington for SA’s duty-free status to continue
10 July 2023 - 19:00
The DA has urged US legislators to keep SA as a member of a trade pact that gives African countries preferential access to US markets, saying its removal will have unintended consequences for both countries.
This comes ahead of the US government’s virtual hearings, starting on July 24, when 35 sub-Saharan countries, including SA, are expected to make oral representations in a bid to retain trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). Written submissions were due on July 7...
