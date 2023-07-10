Cape Town intensifies its war on illegal dumping

There has been an increase in unusual items being dumped, such as medical and animal waste in the city
10 July 2023 - 15:43 Kim Swartz
School children in Cape Town’s Bokaap protest the illegal dumping of refuse and builder’s rubble in the area around their school in this September, 2022. Photo : TOM KIRKWOOD
Cape Town has waged war on illegal dumping as officials are stumbling on meat and medical waste dumped in open public spaces.
The city's law enforcement department impounded 47 vehicles that were found dumping refuse in public spaces between July 2021 and March 2022, while the number of vehicles impounded between July 2022 and March 2023 shot up to 132 — a 181% increase.
Councillor JP Smith, the member of the mayoral committee for safety and security, said the fines issued for illegal dumping had increased from 3,898 to 10,599.
He said the most dumped items included builders’ rubble and general waste, but he said officers had noticed an increase in unusual items such as medical and animal waste.
“Illegal dumping is more than just an eyesore, it also presents health and safety risks to surrounding communities and costs the city millions each year to clean up,” Smith said.
“It is practised with great abandon, despite the many pleas to make use of available facilities. There is absolutely no justification for it, and the city condemns this type of behaviour.”
Those bust for illegal dumping are fined R2,500, while it costs R8,700 to release impounded vehicles.
“We appeal to the public to please report illegal dumping if you witness an incident. Take photographs of the vehicle involved, and make a note of the licence plate and the location so that our staff can follow up,” said Smith.
“I also remind residents to use reputable service providers to cart away waste or rubble from their properties, and to impress upon them to use designated waste drop-off facilities and not the nearest street corner or open piece of land.
“Illegal dumping has many hidden costs. We’ve seen how it contributes to localised flooding during heavy weather episodes, so it is in everyone’s best interests to work together to stop this despicable practice.”
