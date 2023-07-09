Courier group RAM in row with police over transportation of firearms
Company says SAPS is impeding its business by imposing unlawful conditions
09 July 2023 - 20:06
SA leading courier firm RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers is at loggerheads with the SA Police Services (SAPS) over the transportation of firearms and ammunition — with the men in blue demanding that the company’s employees attain competence certificates.
RAM Hand-To-Hand Couriers is one of the few courier services in SA permitted to transport firearms...
