Unemployment crisis could spark a ‘revolution’ in SA
EU wants to be the government’s partner in improving SA’s employment figures
06 July 2023 - 15:55
The EU has implored SA to address the unemployment scourge in the country, which is among the highest in the world, to realise much-needed economic growth and create jobs.
This as government leaders warned that failure to address the crisis could ignite a “revolution” in a country where the unemployment rate in the first quarter increased to 32.9% from 32.7% previously...
