Not enough exchange-of-tax information in Africa, report says
The report says exchanging information can help in fighting tax evasion and illicit financial flows
06 July 2023 - 12:48
African countries are making limited and uneven use of the exchange of information between tax authorities, to combat tax evasion and illicit financial flows.
This is the finding of the Tax Transparency in Africa 2023 report, a progress report by the Africa Initiative — a programme established in 2014 in a bid to ensure that African countries are equipped to exploit the latest improvements in global transparency...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now