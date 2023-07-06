WEBINAR | Many harmful products have warning labels, so why not unhealthy foods?

Diets high in refined sugars, salt and saturated fat are implicated in an ever-growing global health crisis that is marked by an increased incidence of obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and death.

The department of health has therefore proposed the mandatory use of warning labels on packaged foods that contain high levels of such ingredients to help consumers make healthier and more informed food choices.

The health crisis and need for bolder front-of-package warning labels on unhealthy foods will be discussed during an upcoming Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) and its “Better Labels. Better Choices” campaign.

Hosted by TV and radio presenter Joanne Joseph, the event will feature a panel of experts, including:

Angelika Grimbeek, policy and research manager: Heala;

Petronell Kruger , researcher: SAMRC/Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science (Priceless SA);

Makoma Bopape, lecturer: department of human nutrition and dietetics at the University of Limpopo; and

Mikateko Mafuyeka, researcher: SAMRC/Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science (Priceless SA) and admitted legal practitioner in the High Court of SA.

Event details