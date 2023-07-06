Former Vhavenda king’s trust sequestrated over R10.6m VBS bill
The liquidator of the defunct bank has obtained the provisional sequestration of the estate of the Dzata Trust
06 July 2023 - 13:00
The liquidator of the defunct VBS Mutual Bank has obtained the provisional sequestration of the estate of the Dzata Trust, controlled by former Vhavenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana and Portia Hulisani Mphephu.
Anooshkumar Rooplal told the South Gauteng High Court that the Dzata Trust benefited from the almost R2bn fraudulent scheme that put the final nail in the VBS coffin...
