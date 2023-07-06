Environmental groups appeal ‘costly’ Kusile pollution bypass
Temporary fix of flue gas desulphurisation duct will lead to huge increase in sulphur dioxide emissions that could cost as much as R24bn in health impacts, research shows
06 July 2023 - 12:41
Environmental groups have filed an appeal against a recent decision to allow Eskom to bypass pollution rules as it implements a temporary fix at Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.
The interim solution could add roughly 2,000MW to the grid about a year earlier than a permanent solution would. Still, Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action and groundWork, represented by the Centre for Environmental Rights, says the health impacts of the excess pollution could result in societal costs of up to R24bn...
