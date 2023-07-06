Energy storage rollout is too slow and needs more political support, says new report
International Institute for Sustainable Development says new grid storage is only just beginning in SA
06 July 2023 - 05:21
SA should invest more in energy storage such as batteries to help ease the electricity crisis but existing projects were far below the level needed, a think-tank report says.
Battery energy storage systems in the pipeline for development still fall far short of the 4GW of batteries needed by 2026, according to the Eskom transmission development plan...
