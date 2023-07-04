Police assault on highway involved members of Mashatile’s bodyguard

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
There is no point in having the best whistle-blower protection if the state itself can be captured
SA is the first on the continent to require that digital asset exchanges secure licences
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Rachael Ayo-Oladejo joins as the telco’s chief of staff, strategy and business transformation
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Government announces new restrictions on exports of crucial rare earths metals, raising supply chain concerns
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Check into award-winning hotels hosted within some of Europe’s most storied castles
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed that members of his security team were involved in the assault of two people on the side of a highway and has called for a full investigation of the matter.
On Monday afternoon a video clip showing more than six members of the VIP protection unit allegedly assaulting two men who had been travelling in their vehicle. One of victims was left lying on the side of the freeway as the perpetrators returned to their vehicle and drove off.
The reasons for the attack are unknown, though the police have identified the officers and traced the victims featured in the clip.
On Tuesday Mashatile’s spokesperson Vukani Mde confirmed the deputy president was aware of the “unfortunate incident”.
“The deputy president has become aware of an unfortunate incident involving members of the SA Police Service who are attached to his protection detail and civilians which occurred in Johannesburg over the weekend.
“The deputy president abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. The national [police] commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has promised a thorough investigation and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well.”
Mashatile appealed to the public to give police “the necessary space” to do their investigation.
“The deputy president has full confidence in the police under the leadership of [police minister] Bheki Cele and the command of Masemola to do the right thing in this regard.”
Mde said Mashatile was not on the scene when the incident occurred.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Police assault on highway involved members of Mashatile’s bodyguard
Deputy president confirms police have identified the officers and traced the victims
Image: Twitter Screenshot
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed that members of his security team were involved in the assault of two people on the side of a highway and has called for a full investigation of the matter.
On Monday afternoon a video clip showing more than six members of the VIP protection unit allegedly assaulting two men who had been travelling in their vehicle. One of victims was left lying on the side of the freeway as the perpetrators returned to their vehicle and drove off.
The reasons for the attack are unknown, though the police have identified the officers and traced the victims featured in the clip.
On Tuesday Mashatile’s spokesperson Vukani Mde confirmed the deputy president was aware of the “unfortunate incident”.
“The deputy president has become aware of an unfortunate incident involving members of the SA Police Service who are attached to his protection detail and civilians which occurred in Johannesburg over the weekend.
“The deputy president abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. The national [police] commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has promised a thorough investigation and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well.”
Mashatile appealed to the public to give police “the necessary space” to do their investigation.
“The deputy president has full confidence in the police under the leadership of [police minister] Bheki Cele and the command of Masemola to do the right thing in this regard.”
Mde said Mashatile was not on the scene when the incident occurred.
TimesLIVE
Blue-light brigades a threat to motorists, says AA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Increasing backlog haunts SAPS’s forensic science laboratories
DNA backlog reductions welcome but still unacceptable, says DA
Robert McBride returns to hunt Eskom thugs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.