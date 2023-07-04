Estina fraud trial hears conflicting accounts of forex application
Alleged Gupta associates Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth are on trial for fraud regarding the purchase of a pasteurisation plant
04 July 2023 - 17:53
Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth. Picture: NPA ID/FILE PHOTO
There was a dispute in the Pretoria magistrate’s court over what documents were with Standard Bank when the failed Estina dairy project applied for foreign currency to buy and import a pasteurisation plant in 2013.
Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth, alleged associates of the disgraced Gupta family, are on trial for fraud in the matter. The state alleges the accused told clearing agent UTI South Africa they were importing new dairy equipment worth about $3.4m (about R64m) from a supplier in the UAE in 2014, whereas their application, was for “payment for management and consulting services”.
The two men deny the charges and are out on bail.
The pasteurising plant, which is suspected to have been overpriced, was imported from India and was invoiced to Estina by Gateway Ltd in the UAE. Evidence in the public domain suggests Gateway was used and controlled by the Guptas as a conduit to launder money and extract funds from South Africa.
Jarina Cornel Bekker, an investigator in the Reserve Bank’s compliance and enforcement division, testified that the documents provided by Standard Bank show the application was for payment for management and consulting services.
Jaap Cilliers SC, for Vasram, said the facts relevant to the case occurred in 2013 when Bekker had nothing to do with the Reserve Bank.
He added that it appeared certain documentation would have been required by the authorised dealer, Standard Bank, including a commercial invoice and bill of lading.
Cilliers said there must have been more than one visit by Estina representatives because Standard Bank had taken action in processing Estina’s application before September 30 2013.
The application for the purchase of foreign currency related to the purchase of dairy equipment, he added.
On July 9 2013, information provided to the bank was for payment related to the pasteurisation plant, said Cilliers.
“The equipment had to be paid for in advance. We know this letter was found in possession of the authorised dealer.”
Cilliers told Bekker it appeared Standard Bank had full knowledge of all the relevant facts when it authorised the transaction. Bekker said she could not comment.
The case continues on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
