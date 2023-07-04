‘Critical’ E coli levels detected at Durban beaches
Testing company Talbot tested water samples at Point, Ushaka, South, North, Battery and Country Club beaches
04 July 2023 - 15:09 Suthentira Govender
Critical levels of E coli have been detected in water at several of Durban's central beaches after tests by by independent company Talbot. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Water quality tests by accredited testing company Talbot have found “critical” levels of E coli in water at several central Durban beaches.
The samples, taken on June 29, show critical levels of E coli at Point, Ushaka, South, North, Battery and Country Club beaches. An E coli count above 500cfu/100ml is considered critical.
Talbot’s latest results were posted on its Facebook page on Monday as part of regular public service announcements about the quality of water at some Durban beaches and in the city’s rivers.
The eThekwini municipality’s June 29 beach status update shows all of these beaches as “open”. Umhlanga Main, Bronze, Umdloti Main, Reunion, Warner and Umgababa beaches remain shut, according to the municipality.
The latest test results by Talbot. Picture: TALBOT
“This status of beaches and pools will be updated as and when their status changes. You can still enjoy other recreational activities at closed beaches,” it said.
TimesLIVE was referred to the municipality's website when it asked about the status of the beaches and the cause of high E coli levels.
“The environmental impact of the heavy rains has resulted in pollution at Blue Lagoon Beach in Durban, caused by debris from the Umgeni River,” the KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance & traditional affairs department said, referring to a storm that hit Durban a week ago.
“The department, in partnership with eThekwini, is facilitating the cleaning of the beach, which may temporarily lead to its closure.”
Talbot's June 29 test results from the Umgeni River area also show critical levels of E coli.
Cameron Service who heads environmental cleanup organisation The Litterboom Project said: “With flash flooding like this at such a strange time of the year, it’s hard to refute climate change effects.
“One thing is certain though; scenes like this will continue to occur and people’s lives will continue to be at risk unless upstream mitigation measures are taken. This is the premise of our whole project,” Service added.
“In the short term, we are deploying teams at coastal regions from Mangroves through to Umhlanga for the next few days and will monitor progress closely.
“[In the] medium to long term, we need to stop acting surprised by these scenes and start acting on solutions to the environmental, social and structural challenges the rivers, and especially Umgeni, face.
“Interception, education, innovation and infrastructure are vital. Until this is done, this is our new norm,” he said.
