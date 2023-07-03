National

New car sales up but exports disappoint

After six months of 2023, the aggregate market for all vehicles was 265,824 — 4.8% ahead of the 253,540 in June 2022

03 July 2023 - 16:04 David Furlonger

Domestic new-vehicle sales exceeded expectations in June but exports disappointed, according to figures published on Monday today by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South  Africa (Naamsa). 

Sales of new cars and commercial vehicles totalled 46,810 in June. That was 14% more than the 441,052 of June 2022, though the gap is exaggerated by the fact Toyota’s Durban assembly plant was still closed at this time in 2022 because of April’s floods. The effect is most noticeable in the market for light commercial vehicles, where the absence of Toyota’s Hilux bakkie in 2022 reduced June sales to 8,875. In June 2023, the number was 57.1% higher, at 13,995. ..

