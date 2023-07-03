The moves by Riyadh and Moscow are part of a wider effort by major oil producers to prop up prices
Domestic new-vehicle sales exceeded expectations in June but exports disappointed, according to figures published on Monday today by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).
Sales of new cars and commercial vehicles totalled 46,810 in June. That was 14% more than the 441,052 of June 2022, though the gap is exaggerated by the fact Toyota’s Durban assembly plant was still closed at this time in 2022 because of April’s floods. The effect is most noticeable in the market for light commercial vehicles, where the absence of Toyota’s Hilux bakkie in 2022 reduced June sales to 8,875. In June 2023, the number was 57.1% higher, at 13,995. ..
New car sales up but exports disappoint
