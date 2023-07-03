Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital
Nike sits on $8.5bn mountain of unsold stock with its share price down 37% from its peak in November 2020
After six months of 2023, the aggregate market for all vehicles was 265,824 — 4.8% ahead of the 253,540 in June 2022
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Canal+ now owns the largest chunk of MultiChoice after aggressively buying up shares since 2020
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
The islands feel financially neglected by the Scottish and British governments
Centre André Esterhuizen knows Aussie coach Eddie Jones is skilled at getting a team fired upfor a game
Limited-edition Benz is blinged-up and costs R4.7m
A lesbian couple successfully challenged a law that prohibited them both from being legally declared “parents” of their children born from in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The law discriminated against lesbian couples in particular, by not recognising that both mothers contribute to the child.
A lesbian couple in a life partnership wanted children, and sought IVF treatment in 2021. The first woman, known as “VJV” in the court papers, used her gametes and that of a sperm donor to fertilise using IVF. The resulting embryos were put into the uterus of VJV’s partner, “RT”. ..
Both individuals in lesbian partnership to be recognised as parents of IVF children
The law discriminated against unmarried lesbian couples in particular by not recognising that both mothers contribute to the child
