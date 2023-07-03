National

Both individuals in lesbian partnership to be recognised as parents of IVF children

The law discriminated against unmarried lesbian couples in particular by not recognising that both mothers contribute to the child

03 July 2023 - 12:07

A lesbian couple successfully challenged a law that prohibited them both from being legally declared “parents” of their children born from in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The law discriminated against lesbian couples in particular, by not recognising that both mothers contribute to the child. 

A lesbian couple in a life partnership wanted children, and sought IVF treatment in 2021. The first woman, known as “VJV” in the court papers, used her gametes and that of a sperm donor to fertilise using IVF. The resulting embryos were put into the uterus of VJV’s partner, “RT”. ..

