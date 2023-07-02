National

Justice department outlines proposals to tighten protections for whistle-blowers

The public has until August 15 to comment on the recommendations

02 July 2023 - 16:54 Linda Ensor

The law protecting whistle-blowers who have been crucial in exposing corruption needs to be strengthened and the department of justice & constitutional development has come up with recommendations on how this should be achieved.

The experience of whistle-blowers in SA is that they have not been supported, resulting in intimidation and financial hardship...

