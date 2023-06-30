National

Cyril Ramaphosa cleared of wrongdoing in Phala Phala farm robbery

The acting public protector says the investigating team found ‘no conclusive evidence he was involved in the day-to-day work’ of the farm

30 June 2023 - 14:08 Luyolo Mkentane

The public protector’s (PP’) final report into the Phala Phala farm robbery has, in line with the preliminary report, cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing into the scandal where large sums of foreign currency were stolen.

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka said allegations of a potential violation of the executive ethics code by Ramaphosa related to the theft were found to be “unsubstantiated” by its investigation team...

