National

Deal reached between River Club project and City of Cape Town

The development is proceeding according to its planning approval conditions

29 June 2023 - 11:45 Staff Writer
Construction at the River Club site in Cape Town in 2022. File picture: MICHAEL WALKER.
Construction at the River Club site in Cape Town in 2022. File picture: MICHAEL WALKER.

A legal battle to halt construction of the multi-billion-rand River Club development in Cape Town, where online retail giant Amazon will be based, has ended in a settlement with the City of Cape Town. 

The Observatory Civic Association, a community-led group, attempted to interdict developers from going ahead with construction pending a broader court showdown over the development approvals. 

However, the Supreme Court of Appeal in May refused the association permission to appeal against an earlier High Court order that dismissed its application to interdict the development. 

The city said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that it had “accepted a settlement offer by the Observatory Civil Association for the complete and final cessation of all legal action in relation to the River Club development matter”. 

Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis said: “The city is pleased with this outcome and the clear message it conveys — that the city will always vigorously defend planning decisions taken correctly, and will act to protect Cape Town’s reputation as a leading global investment destination.” 

The development is proceeding according to its planning approval conditions.

The benefits, according to the city, include creating more than 5,200 construction jobs and about 19,000 employment opportunities and establishing heritage infrastructure in partnership with affected communities, among others.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cosatu threatens councils with legal action
National / Labour
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa lays into the West in Paris for ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Russia and Wagner unlikely to ...
National
4.
Minister’s power to veto council infringes local ...
National
5.
Local government lacks civil engineers’ skills
National

Related Articles

Amazon HQ litigants Observatory Civic Association must pay millions in legal ...

National

Full steam ahead for Amazon office project after court decision

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.