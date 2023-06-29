Deal reached between River Club project and City of Cape Town

Reserve Bank governor Letsetja Kganyago says local interest rates will probably remain higher for longer
A post-Putin world may reshape the oil landscape, from potential price wars to unexpected supply disruptions
The government is ‘obliged in terms of international law to keep interactions with the ICC on the warrant of arrest against Putin confidential’
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Retail-focused property group is in talks to sell the Mnandi Shopping Centre and its sole Namibian asset
Sentiment back at levels in the second quarter of 2022, when the fallout of the war in Ukraine became clear
The sector is responsible for more than 300,000 jobs
Kelp framing start-up Kelp Blue re-energises Namibia’s ex-diamond hub, boosting carbon capture, biodiversity and jobs
The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
Some crowd workers are using AI for 'human' tasks. That could make AI systems more biased
A legal battle to halt construction of the multi-billion-rand River Club development in Cape Town, where online retail giant Amazon will be based, has ended in a settlement with the City of Cape Town.
The Observatory Civic Association, a community-led group, attempted to interdict developers from going ahead with construction pending a broader court showdown over the development approvals.
However, the Supreme Court of Appeal in May refused the association permission to appeal against an earlier High Court order that dismissed its application to interdict the development.
The city said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that it had “accepted a settlement offer by the Observatory Civil Association for the complete and final cessation of all legal action in relation to the River Club development matter”.
Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis said: “The city is pleased with this outcome and the clear message it conveys — that the city will always vigorously defend planning decisions taken correctly, and will act to protect Cape Town’s reputation as a leading global investment destination.”
The development is proceeding according to its planning approval conditions.
The benefits, according to the city, include creating more than 5,200 construction jobs and about 19,000 employment opportunities and establishing heritage infrastructure in partnership with affected communities, among others.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Deal reached between River Club project and City of Cape Town
The development is proceeding according to its planning approval conditions
A legal battle to halt construction of the multi-billion-rand River Club development in Cape Town, where online retail giant Amazon will be based, has ended in a settlement with the City of Cape Town.
The Observatory Civic Association, a community-led group, attempted to interdict developers from going ahead with construction pending a broader court showdown over the development approvals.
However, the Supreme Court of Appeal in May refused the association permission to appeal against an earlier High Court order that dismissed its application to interdict the development.
The city said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that it had “accepted a settlement offer by the Observatory Civil Association for the complete and final cessation of all legal action in relation to the River Club development matter”.
Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis said: “The city is pleased with this outcome and the clear message it conveys — that the city will always vigorously defend planning decisions taken correctly, and will act to protect Cape Town’s reputation as a leading global investment destination.”
The development is proceeding according to its planning approval conditions.
The benefits, according to the city, include creating more than 5,200 construction jobs and about 19,000 employment opportunities and establishing heritage infrastructure in partnership with affected communities, among others.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Amazon HQ litigants Observatory Civic Association must pay millions in legal ...
Full steam ahead for Amazon office project after court decision
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.