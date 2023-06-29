National

DA retains four seats during by-elections held in four provinces

EFF struggles to attract votes and PA trounces ANC in latest polls

29 June 2023 - 18:22 Luyolo Mkentane

The DA, SA’s second-largest political party, retained four seats during 10 municipal ward by-elections held across four provinces on Wednesday.

The by-elections affected 99,711 registered voters in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape. The DA received 10,543 votes (33%), followed by the ANC with 8,403 votes, which translated into 26.3% of voter support and winning two wards. The IFP received 5,005 votes (15.67%, three wards)...

