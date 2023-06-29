National

Africa must be priority over interlinking payment system for India and Russia

The Reserve Bank suggests Brics gives priority to executing building blocks relating to setting a common vision, in the first instance

29 June 2023 - 15:23 Linda Ensor

Russia and India have approached the SA government about the possibility of interlinking payment infrastructure for settlement in their own currencies, but the Reserve Bank has proposed that attention be given to other priorities.

The Bank proposed that the Brics collective give priority to executing building blocks relating to setting a common vision and agreeing on data-exchange standards in the first instance. Those would lay the foundation for interlinking that would be pursued next while SA focuses on its regional and African continental interlinking initiatives. ..

