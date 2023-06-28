Resilient US consumer sentiment and business spending numbers have bolstered expectations of a US rate hike in July
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has hinted at the possibility of the insolvent SA Post Office (Sapo) being given another bailout in addition to the R2.4bn it received in the February budget.
Since 2014, Sapo has received R10.4bn in government bailouts, including R3.7bn in 2018 and R3.3bn in 2019...
More SA Post Office bailouts possible, says Enoch Godongwana
The insolvent state-owned company has received R10.4bn in the past nine years
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has hinted at the possibility of the insolvent SA Post Office (Sapo) being given another bailout in addition to the R2.4bn it received in the February budget.
Since 2014, Sapo has received R10.4bn in government bailouts, including R3.7bn in 2018 and R3.3bn in 2019...
