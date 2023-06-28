National

More SA Post Office bailouts possible, says Enoch Godongwana

The insolvent state-owned company has received R10.4bn in the past nine years

BL Premium
28 June 2023 - 12:29 Linda Ensor

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has hinted at the possibility of the insolvent SA Post Office (Sapo) being given another bailout in addition to the R2.4bn it received in the February budget.

Since 2014, Sapo has received R10.4bn in government bailouts, including R3.7bn in 2018 and R3.3bn in 2019...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.