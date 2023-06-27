National

Poor financial skills force the state to look to the private sector for build planning

The government’s ability to fund its own projects has been decimated, says Infrastructure SA’s Masemola

27 June 2023 - 18:31 Thando Maeko

The decimation of the government’s financial and technical capabilities in recent years has eroded the state’s ability to fund its own public sector infrastructure projects, compelling it to look to the private sector for help, says Mameetse Masemola, deputy director-general of Infrastructure SA.

This has left the government vulnerable to the private sector, which has little appetite to invest due to sector-specific constraints caused by weak economic growth and rising spending pressures. ..

