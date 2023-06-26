Labour court fires dishonest National Lotteries Commission employee

Gold rises after weekend’s short-lived rebellion in Russia
The company has failed to deliver sustainable sales growth despite powerful brands and strong emerging market positions
The client liaison officer was originally given a suspended dismissal for 10 years for gross dishonesty on condition she did not reoffend
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
This is a blow to the Canary Wharf financial district, where a 45-floor skyscraper has been HSBC’s home for more than 20 years
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Questions abound after Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner forces returned to base after Saturday’s mutiny, which was called off a day later
The competition has swung even more in the direction of being a development one
The deal will give the British luxury carmaker access to industry-leading electric vehicle technology
A client liaison officer at the National Lotteries Commission, who was found guilty of gross dishonesty, has been fired.
Johannesburg labour court acting judge Smanga Sethene set aside the sanction imposed on Boitumelo Rachel Mafonjo by a disciplinary hearing chairperson who suspended her dismissal for 10 years on condition that she did not reoffend during that time.
Judge Sethene, in his recent ruling, said: “For the chairperson to have expected the applicant (NLC) to keep Ms Mafonjo in its employ with the tag of gross dishonesty on her forehead for ten years assails rationality and legality in every respect.”
The NLC sought to review the “incongruent” sanction handed down by advocate H.O.R. Modisa in December 2019.
Sethene said that had elementary legal research been conducted, it would have dawned on the chairperson that it was trite law that any misconduct peppered with gross dishonesty ought to have “elbowed out” Mafonjo and that a “suspended dismissal was foreign in labour law”.
“Lest we forget, chairpersons of internal hearings perform administrative action and in that capacity they have to ensure that their decisions are legally sound so as to avoid burdening this court with employment disputes that, in fairness, ought to have been finalised at hearing stage.”
Mafonjo was first employed by the NLC in 2003 as a cleaner. At the time that she was charged with misconduct in 2018, she held the position of client liaison officer in Mahikeng, North West.
After the hearing, she was found guilty of gross dishonesty for extracting “confidential beneficiary” information from the system and giving it to a third party.
She was also found guilty of not reporting unlawful activities aimed at defrauding the NLC and its beneficiaries, and of not declaring her own financial interests to the NLC.
In his ruling, the chairperson held there were exceptional circumstances in the matter, that the misconduct had been initiated by others, there was no evidence that Mafonjo had financially benefited or that the NLC had suffered financial loss.
The NLC, in argument before judge Sethene, said the sanction was irrational, given the severity of Mafonjo’s misconduct and that she had shown no remorse, claiming to have acted under duress.
Judge Sethene said the chairperson knew, or ought to have known, that the NLC’s disciplinary policy categorically stated that the sanction for dishonesty, even as a first offence, was dismissal.
Instead, he had taken into account her personal circumstances.
This was without merit.
“A civilised system of jurisprudence should have no room for any dishonest employee to continue to reap the benefits of any institution funded by the taxpayer. The NLC has no confidence in her continued employment and that is justifiable ... an employment relationship is one of trust, mutual confidence and respect,” the judge said.
He said the misconduct was very serious and warranted dismissal.
Should the original sanction stand, it would also “open the flood gates to anarchy”, because there had to be consistency in the treatment of employees.
Ruling that Mafonjo be dismissed with immediate effect, judge Sethene said those who chaired internal disciplinary hearings must be “fearless”.
“The pursuit of justice needs stout-hearted men and women,” he said.
GroundUp/
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Labour court fires dishonest National Lotteries Commission employee
The client liaison officer was originally given a suspended dismissal for 10 years for gross dishonesty on condition she did not reoffend
A client liaison officer at the National Lotteries Commission, who was found guilty of gross dishonesty, has been fired.
Johannesburg labour court acting judge Smanga Sethene set aside the sanction imposed on Boitumelo Rachel Mafonjo by a disciplinary hearing chairperson who suspended her dismissal for 10 years on condition that she did not reoffend during that time.
Judge Sethene, in his recent ruling, said: “For the chairperson to have expected the applicant (NLC) to keep Ms Mafonjo in its employ with the tag of gross dishonesty on her forehead for ten years assails rationality and legality in every respect.”
The NLC sought to review the “incongruent” sanction handed down by advocate H.O.R. Modisa in December 2019.
Sethene said that had elementary legal research been conducted, it would have dawned on the chairperson that it was trite law that any misconduct peppered with gross dishonesty ought to have “elbowed out” Mafonjo and that a “suspended dismissal was foreign in labour law”.
“Lest we forget, chairpersons of internal hearings perform administrative action and in that capacity they have to ensure that their decisions are legally sound so as to avoid burdening this court with employment disputes that, in fairness, ought to have been finalised at hearing stage.”
Mafonjo was first employed by the NLC in 2003 as a cleaner. At the time that she was charged with misconduct in 2018, she held the position of client liaison officer in Mahikeng, North West.
After the hearing, she was found guilty of gross dishonesty for extracting “confidential beneficiary” information from the system and giving it to a third party.
She was also found guilty of not reporting unlawful activities aimed at defrauding the NLC and its beneficiaries, and of not declaring her own financial interests to the NLC.
In his ruling, the chairperson held there were exceptional circumstances in the matter, that the misconduct had been initiated by others, there was no evidence that Mafonjo had financially benefited or that the NLC had suffered financial loss.
The NLC, in argument before judge Sethene, said the sanction was irrational, given the severity of Mafonjo’s misconduct and that she had shown no remorse, claiming to have acted under duress.
Judge Sethene said the chairperson knew, or ought to have known, that the NLC’s disciplinary policy categorically stated that the sanction for dishonesty, even as a first offence, was dismissal.
Instead, he had taken into account her personal circumstances.
This was without merit.
“A civilised system of jurisprudence should have no room for any dishonest employee to continue to reap the benefits of any institution funded by the taxpayer. The NLC has no confidence in her continued employment and that is justifiable ... an employment relationship is one of trust, mutual confidence and respect,” the judge said.
He said the misconduct was very serious and warranted dismissal.
Should the original sanction stand, it would also “open the flood gates to anarchy”, because there had to be consistency in the treatment of employees.
Ruling that Mafonjo be dismissed with immediate effect, judge Sethene said those who chaired internal disciplinary hearings must be “fearless”.
“The pursuit of justice needs stout-hearted men and women,” he said.
GroundUp/
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Lottery commissioner Jodi Scholtz promises to right wrongs
Former lottery board member’s abandoned business got R4.6m in funds
ProEthics made millions advising NLC on ethics, GroundUp reports
Cabinet appoints new lotteries commission board members
MPs concerned at slow pace of prosecutions for lottery corruption
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.