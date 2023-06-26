DNA backlog reductions welcome but still unacceptable, says DA

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
The SA Police Service (SAPS) national forensic science laboratories have succeeded in dramatically reducing the historic backlog of DNA samples but a large backlog of current samples still remains.
DNA testing is critical for successful and speedy prosecutions and delays have led to criminals being released from detention only to commit further crimes.
DA police spokesperson Andrew Whitfield welcomed the decline in the historic backlog but said the current backlog remains unacceptably high.
In reply to a parliamentary question by Whitfield, police minister Bheki Cele said as at the end of May the historical backlog of 251,603 in the second quarter of 2021/22 had been managed down to 540. Some of this backlog was ring-fenced to be dealt with on a prioritised basis and dates back several years.
The minister said “the total national DNA case exhibits that exceeded the technical indicator description” was 55,891 at the end of May 2023. He did not indicate for how long the cases had exceeded the time limit and what the definition of a backlog is. Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, confirmed that backlog means 35 days from receipt of the DNA sample.
Whitfield welcomed the reduction in the historic backlog and assumed the current backlog had built up because staff of the national forensic science laboratories had concentrated on clearing the historic backlog. He understood there are more staff in the laboratories, which are now working better. “Generally the indications are positive,” he said.
He also pointed out that the existence of a 55,891 backlog of DNA samples contradicted what the minister said in his budget vote speech in May. Whitfield plans to submit a complaint about this to parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.
In his speech, Cele said “the historic DNA backlog stood at 241,152 cases in the first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year. As of today the DNA backlog stands at 636, representing a reduction of 99.7%. The biology environment of the SAPS received and registered 398,439 new case exhibits and finalised 525,538 case exhibits during the 2022/23 financial year. The finalisation rate has progressively increased from 21% in the 2021/22 financial year to over 131% at the end of the 2022/23 financial year.”
Whitfield said prior to Cele’s reply to his parliamentary question that the minister had been evasive about the exact numbers of the DNA backlog, “often interchangeably referring to the historic backlog and the current backlog, potentially leading to confusion and uncertainty”.
It was a question of transparency, he said. “By claiming that the backlog has been reduced by 99.7% and creating the impression that all received samples were processed and finalised at a rate of 131% in his speech, the minister has presented the most compelling evidence yet that he may have either lied or misled members of parliament and the SA public to conceal his failures in this regard,” Whitfield said.
“Since assuming office in 2018, minister Cele has been woefully ineffective, and the fact that 55,891 samples remain backlogged today, despite his knowledge of the DNA sampling issue since his appointment, implies that there may be 55,891 murderers, rapists and criminals roaming free on our streets while the victims are denied justice.
“The DA will write to the ethics committee in parliament, urging them to take action against Cele for his misleading statements to parliament, ensuring that he does not deceive SA into a false sense of security during a time when we are facing the highest levels of crime in our nation’s history.”
