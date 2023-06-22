National

State capture is threat to democracy in SA, says Raymond Zondo

The Guptas began their state capture project with Transnet, Zondo said in a keynote address at an HSRC colloquium

22 June 2023 - 13:54

Since handing over the state capture commission’s report, chief justice Raymond Zondo expressed both dismay and hope at progress in thwarting corruption in SA.

In answering whether state capture put SA’s democracy at risk, Zondo said the answer “is an unequivocal yes”...

