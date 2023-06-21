National

SA’s hunt for oil and gas in South Sudan ramps up

South Sudan has the third-largest oil reserves in Sub-Saharan Africa, estimated at 3.5-billion barrels

21 June 2023 - 16:17 Kabelo Khumalo

SA’s state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) has begun exploration efforts in South Sudan in search of oil and gas, which the entity hopes will ensure the country’s energy security for years to come.

The SFF and South Sudan’s national oil and gas company, Nile Petroleum Corporation Limited (Nilepet), signed an agreement last week allowing the former to use the latter’s geophysical planes, in a move that kicked off exploration activities in the “highly-prospective B2 Block”...

