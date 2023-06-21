Oil prices drew some support from a possible drawdown in US crude stocks
SA’s state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) has begun exploration efforts in South Sudan in search of oil and gas, which the entity hopes will ensure the country’s energy security for years to come.
The SFF and South Sudan’s national oil and gas company, Nile Petroleum Corporation Limited (Nilepet), signed an agreement last week allowing the former to use the latter’s geophysical planes, in a move that kicked off exploration activities in the “highly-prospective B2 Block”...
SA’s hunt for oil and gas in South Sudan ramps up
South Sudan has the third-largest oil reserves in Sub-Saharan Africa, estimated at 3.5-billion barrels
