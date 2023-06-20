National

WATCH: Focus on new rules for Sars tax disputes

Business Day TV speaks to Saica’s senior executive for tax, Pieter Faber

20 June 2023 - 20:46
SARS head office in Brooklyn, Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
SARS head office in Brooklyn, Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

The SA Revenue Service has published new rules for taxpayers who want to lodge disputes against Sars. Business Day TV unpacked the changes with South African Institute of Chartered Accountants’ (Saica) senior executive for tax, Pieter Faber.

