SABC CEO calls it a day after completing rare full term

Madoda Mxakwe’s exit comes two months after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new board for the public broadcaster

20 June 2023 - 20:05 Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Madoda Mxakwe, CEO of the SABC, will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of the month, leaving the public broadcaster in the middle of a turnaround plan and becoming the first boss to complete a full five-year term at the troubled organisation in 15 years.  

Mxakwe took over the helm at the SABC in 2018 in a blaze of national goodwill that characterised the early months of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency after the controversial stewardship of the broadcaster by COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was accused of mismanagement and censorship. ..

