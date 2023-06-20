SABC CEO calls it a day after completing rare full term

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Wednesday, June 21 2023
The high court rescinds far-reaching judgment that scuppered minister’s plans for determining where doctors work
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Retailer has too many moving parts and is thus unlikely to be able to come up with a quick fix
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Countries should look to US’s zero-tolerance approach, Iata executive says
Madoda Mxakwe, CEO of the SABC, will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of the month, leaving the public broadcaster in the middle of a turnaround plan and becoming the first boss to complete a full five-year term at the troubled organisation in 15 years.
Mxakwe took over the helm at the SABC in 2018 in a blaze of national goodwill that characterised the early months of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency after the controversial stewardship of the broadcaster by COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was accused of mismanagement and censorship. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SABC CEO calls it a day after completing rare full term
Madoda Mxakwe’s exit comes two months after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new board for the public broadcaster
Madoda Mxakwe, CEO of the SABC, will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of the month, leaving the public broadcaster in the middle of a turnaround plan and becoming the first boss to complete a full five-year term at the troubled organisation in 15 years.
Mxakwe took over the helm at the SABC in 2018 in a blaze of national goodwill that characterised the early months of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency after the controversial stewardship of the broadcaster by COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was accused of mismanagement and censorship. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.