Parliament gives nod to courts to speed up land reform

Bill seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal

20 June 2023 - 20:08 Tauriq Moosa

Parliament has passed a bill to create specialised courts aimed at speeding up the resolution of land disputes and advancing land reform, drawing doubts from some lawyers about whether the new courts will able to address the broader land reform challenges.    

The bill, which was approved after two years and awaits a sign-off from President Cyril Ramaphosa, seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal. It is part of the floundering efforts by the state to address the legacy of colonialism and apartheid, which left millions of black South Africans dispossessed of their land and created deep inequalities in land ownership and access.    ..

