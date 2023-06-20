Parliament gives nod to courts to speed up land reform

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there is a lot that has gone wrong
Bill seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country.
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Madrid-born Pablo Franco Martin will be the second Spaniard in the Premier Soccer League
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Parliament has passed a bill to create specialised courts aimed at speeding up the resolution of land disputes and advancing land reform, drawing doubts from some lawyers about whether the new courts will able to address the broader land reform challenges.
The bill, which was approved after two years and awaits a sign-off from President Cyril Ramaphosa, seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal. It is part of the floundering efforts by the state to address the legacy of colonialism and apartheid, which left millions of black South Africans dispossessed of their land and created deep inequalities in land ownership and access. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Parliament gives nod to courts to speed up land reform
Bill seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal
Parliament has passed a bill to create specialised courts aimed at speeding up the resolution of land disputes and advancing land reform, drawing doubts from some lawyers about whether the new courts will able to address the broader land reform challenges.
The bill, which was approved after two years and awaits a sign-off from President Cyril Ramaphosa, seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal. It is part of the floundering efforts by the state to address the legacy of colonialism and apartheid, which left millions of black South Africans dispossessed of their land and created deep inequalities in land ownership and access. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.