Western Cape supplier Vita Gas quits deal in legal standoff

The decision over the Sunrise Energy Terminal comes just months after the competition watchdog found it exploited its market dominance

19 June 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo

Vita Gas, which imports and distributes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in SA (mainly the Western Cape) and neighbouring countries, has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay after several legal run-ins between the two parties.

The company, which counts global energy giant Vitol as its shareholder, said on Friday its position has become untenable after legal wrangling between the parties...

